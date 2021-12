WCIA — In episode 98, Marlee bids Champaign adieu as she takes a new job and new challenge. Before she goes, Bret and Andy talk with her about her beginnings at WCIA, biggest challenges in her time, and favorite memories over three years in Central Illinois.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/goodbye-marlee/id1495074631?i=1000546544095