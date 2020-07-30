Local cross country coach on keeping season in the fall: “It’s a relief”

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Jason Retz was hopeful his cross country teams could still compete this fall heading into Wednesday’s COVID-19 decision day for high school sports. The state champion coach came out all smiles after the IHSA decided to keep cross country, golf, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving in the fall.

“I’m excited,” Retz said. “You know everything we were hearing was it wasn’t going to be cancellation like the IESA but to have it happen now, almost on regular timing is great. It’s great for the kids and for them as student-athletes. It’s a relief on a lot of parties to know that at least for right now, we’re on.”

Retz has led the Spartans’ cross country teams to five state trophies, including two girls state championships. The first practice for this year’s team will be Aug. 10.

While cross country will go on as scheduled, football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are moving to the spring. Those seasons will start Feb. 15 and run thru May 1. Traditional spring sports, such as baseball, softball, girls’ soccer and track and field will be played in the summer, from May 3-June 26.