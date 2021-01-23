Local athletes weigh in on the challenges ahead for high school sports

(WCIA) — High school sports are back in regions under Phase 4 guidelines, but the season will have a very different look and feel this year.

Athletes and coaches will be required to wear masks when they can’t properly social distance–in practice and competition. That means sports with a lot of physical contact (wrestling, football, basketball) will be expected to mask-up at all times.

“I’m not a big fan of masks especially while playing sports, and after doing layups I would have to pull it down to take a breather because it’s so hard,” says Central A&M athlete Julia Braundmier. “But at the same time if I have to wear a mask to play I’ll wear a mask.”

Spectators at both outdoor and indoor events will be capped at 50 in regions under Phase 4, and athletic directors around the area have already begun preparations on how to manage spacing on the gym/field to enhance social distancing.

Additionally, high-risk sports like basketball, football, and wrestling also won’t get to have a postseason. They can hold intra-conference or intra-EMS competition, but a state series is out of the cards for now.

“The postseason is always something you work for during the season,” says Arcola athlete Beau Jones. “I think would be really great to have it, but we’re all just grateful that we get to go out there and play hopefully, and put on our helmets and our pads.”

“Everybody wishes there’s a postseason to go as far as you can,” says Paxton-Buckey-Loda athlete Gavin Coplea. “But I think it’ll be fun to play no matter what.”

The IHSA will have a Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday January 27th. They’re expected to roll out the schedule, and more information then. Multi-sport athletes are hoping for some clarity, and are concerned their sports seasons might overlap, and they may be limited to playing just one sport his year.