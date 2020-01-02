LIVE report from East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Last season, Illinois upset Michigan State in Champaign. Can they do it again, but on the Spartans home court? Marlee Wierda has a LIVE report to set the stage.

The Illini are looking to win their first true road game against a ranked opponent since 2014.

Illinois and Michigan State are two of the best rebounding teams in the country. The Illini are first in rebounding margin, while the Spartans are fourth. Illinois is also third in the nation in offensive rebounds, so it will be a battle on the glass.

The biggest Illini win last season game at the hands of Michigan State, but Illinois knows this year it’s different.

“I just remember, of course I remember certain bits and pieces of it, and the more we watch film on them, it brings back a lot of it vividly, but I just remember them being a great team, with a great coaching staff so it’ll be fun,” Ayo Dosunmu said.

“We’ve got to pick a fight, and the game starts when the ball goes up, and that’s where Michigan State has excelled. And it’s those turnovers that we have to limit them to field goal attempts, and take those second and third chance opportunities away from them,” Brad Underwood said.

It’s a 7:00 start, on FS1.