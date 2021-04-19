LIVE: Orange and Blue Spring Game preview

(WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Bret Behrens reports live inside Memorial Stadium ahead of Bret Bielema’s first live scrimmage with the team. The Orange and Blue Spring Game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network, with 7,000 fans expected to attend as well. Bielema says this game will be a good evaluation of where the team is at.

“This is probably as legitimate of an opportunity to get a live game scenario,” says Bielema. The pure element of that is going to be good thing to put a quantitative measurement on but we’ve got long time between now and the fall, right. This will be practice number 13 on Monday, we’ll have two practices after that but a lot of time in the summertime to get ready for Nebraska but it is a good evaluation tool.”