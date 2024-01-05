WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (WCIA) — A big time opportunity awaits No. 9 Illinois basketball on Friday night. The Illini (11-2, 2-0 B1G) have never upset a No. 1 ranked team on the road, that chance is in front of them with a trip to top-ranked Purdue in a 7:30 p.m. tip at Mackey Arena on FS1.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 1-1 B1G) have largely been dominant this season, with Top 25 wins over Gonzaga, Marquette, Arizona and Tennessee but they’ve also shown they’re vulnerable with a road loss at Northwestern. Overall in the series against Purdue, Illinois has struggled, especially at Mackey, with a 1-9 record in West Lafayette dating back to 2008.

“I think Illinois has proven they’ll pick you apart,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “They’re all willing partners. He has said over and over how connected they are, and you can see it. The way they play and the way they share the basketball. You gotta get them in their blind spots, you gotta get them when they’re vulnerable. If not you’ve got to be able to play good team defense, but at times you got to be able to guard your man and play 1-on-1 defense.”

How Illinois defends 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey a big question mark going in. The All-American is averaging a double-double, scoring 21.3 points and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game.

“It’s such a unique situation having a reigning National Player of the Year return,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s probably more dominant than he was last year, in my opinion. You just don’t see 7’4″, but it’s amazing what the extra four inches does.”

“I mean yeah he’s huge,” Illinois sophomore guard Ty Rodgers said. “I haven’t seen anyone like him, but you can’t be scared. He doesn’t put fear in us.”

Illinois’ last win in West Lafayette was 2001, they enter the game 10.5-point underdogs.