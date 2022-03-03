CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A top three seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament is on the line for No. 20 Illinois tonight, something the Illini can check off their list with a win against Penn State at State Farm Center in the second to last regular season game of the year.

In a unique scheduling quirk, the Illini (20-8, 13-5 B1G) are facing an opponent for the first time this season, in March. The Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 B1G) are coming off a home loss to last place Nebraska on Sunday but they’ve also beat No. 19 Michigan State, Iowa and Rutgers this season.

Meanwhile, Illinois is looking to take another step forward as the calendar turns to March after winning at Michigan on Sunday. It’s been an wild ride this season for the Orange and Blue, dealing with multiple serious injuries, a three-game NCAA suspension for Kofi Cockburn, a COVID-19 pause and so much more.

“We’ve had an interesting year, we’ve had a trying year, we’ve had a growing year. It hasn’t been easy, and yet, we’re right where we need to be. March is here and we control everything we need to control and we know we’re as good as any basketball team in the country.”

Illinois and Penn State tip at 6 p.m. on FS1.