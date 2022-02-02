LIVE! No. 18 Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin in middle of snowstorm

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The weather outside is frightful but the basketball inside of State Farm Center is mightful. No. 18 Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin Wednesday night with first place in the Big Ten on the line, the winner will leave the arena with the outright lead in the league.

“We get one of the best teams in the country coming in here,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “You know (Johnny) Davis has made an incredible jump from his freshman to his sophomore year, and then Brad Davison is playing at an All-Conference level. This is a very, very good Wisconsin basketball team.”

After Wisconsin won 15 straight games in the series against Illinois from 2011 to 2019, the Illini (15-5, 8-2 B1G) have now won three straight against the Badgers (17-3, 8-2 B1G), who are off to their best start to a season since 2016-17.



“We respect every team in the Big Ten so it doesn’t really matter rather we’re playing for first place or not,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “We try to bring it every day and prepare the right way.”

The game will feature two of the country’s best players in Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. Davis is averaging 21.4 points per game, 7th in the nation. Cockburn is at 21.1 ppg, good enough for 9th in the country.

Illinois and Wisconsin tip-off at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Illini are 6.5-point favorites.