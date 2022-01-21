LIVE! No. 17 Illinois visits Maryland without Kofi Cockburn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Illinois and Maryland are playing for the second time in 15 days Friday night but this time, the 17th-ranked Illini won’t have their All-American and National Player of the Year candidate on the court. Kofi Cockburn did not travel with the team to the east coast on Thursday, left in Champaign in concussion protocol.

The Illini (13-4, 6-1 B1G) beat the Terps (9-9, 1-6) 76-64 in Champaign on Jan. 6 in a game Cockburn scored 23 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to tie a career high. Now without the 7-foot center on the court, Illinois will look to back-up big man Omar Payne and forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk to fill the void.