CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The home stretch of the regular season is here for No. 15 Illinois basketball with just four games remaining, starting tonight against No. 22 Ohio State. The Illini (19-7, 12-4) start the night a half game back in the Big Ten standings behind No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 Wisconsin.

“Have not talked about it, it’s about trying to play our best,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about his approach to the league standings. “Our guys aren’t dumb, they know what’s at stake so there’s no sense to really beat on it and talk about it.”



“It’s a great opportunity,” Illinois senior guard Jacob Grandison said about trying to win a Big Ten title. “You don’t always get the chance to be able to have your destiny in your hands the way we do. So play hard, and come out victorious.”

RJ Melendez in the building after an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/fcQvltUvT2 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) February 25, 2022

Illinois and Ohio State tip-off at 8 p.m. on Orange Out night at State Farm Center. The game is on FS1.