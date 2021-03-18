NCAA Tournament preview from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns is live in Indianapolis with a first look at the NCAA Tournament. For the last few days, the Illini have called the JW Marriott home, and has been one of the most iconic sites on the Indianapolis skyline. The giant Bracket has been filled out, and the Illini are hoping to make their way towards the middle.

It all starts on Friday at Farmers Coliseum just north of downtown Indy. The crews have transformed the small 6,500 seat venue that’s hosted everything from the Beatles to the State Fair, and the The Illini worked out there on Wednesday for the first and only time before they take the court in a game.

“This feeling is just March, it’s March Madness and everywhere you go there’s Big Dance, March Madness banners,” says Illinois guard Trent Frazier. “The feeling you get right now is just the March Madness feeling and I think the biggest thing right now for us is just taking it all in day-to-day.”

Only six games stand in the way of Illinois and a National Championship, their first one is a 12 C.T. tip-off against Drexel. It’s the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Brad Underwood as the Illinois head coach.

“Their best moments in their life happen in the NCAA Tournament,” says Underwood. “Whether it’s Kofi putting on a soccer clinic last night in our media room. All those things are neat and their unique. I want guys to understand how important that is. The games take care of themselves, everybody remembers that. It’s all these other things we do as a unit and a team that I want these guys to remember.”