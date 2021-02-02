LIVE: Illinois vs. Indiana preview

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Seven of Illinois’ final 10 games of the regular season are away from home, and it starts tonight against Indiana with an 8 p.m. tip-off in Bloomington. This is the first time since January that Illinois is playing on the road.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a key piece for Indiana all season, the sophomore is averaging 20.1 points per game. He’s one of the 20 players on the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List, along with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

The last time Indiana played Illinois, Jackson-Davis was shut down by the Illini in Champaign, scoring just 11 points. Armaan Franklin led the Indiana attack, with 23 points including five three-pointers to keep Indiana in the game until late in the second-half. Brad Underwood says he’s been preparing his team for the Hoosiers’ attack from behind the arc.

“You can see Archie’s confidence in him has grown,” says Underwood. “He’s expanded his game as well and so it’ll be a steady dose of all of our perimeter guys having to guard him at different times but I know we have to do a better job on him than we did the first game.”

This is Illinois’ first game outside the state since December 23rd–their games against Nebraska and Michigan State scheduled in January have been postponed. Illinois’ last road trip was against Northwestern.