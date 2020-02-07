LIVE Illinois hoops pre-Maryland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Orange Krush started lining up more than three hours before the game, it’s almost like the old days for Illinois basketball heading into Friday night’s game against Maryland. The buzz is building and for the first time in years, there are big time implications for the 20th-ranked Illini, who will host the No. 9 Terrapins at 7 p.m. with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “But at the same time we don’t want to get to high and get too low, we want to play how we play, and we don’t want to come out with too many emotions and get off our game plan. We’re still coming into the game knowing this is a big game.”

It’s the first time since 2013 two ranked teams will play at State Farm Center. The Illini (16-6, 8-3 B1G) come in hungry too following a loss at Iowa on Sunday. They’re also looking for revenge after blowing a 15-point second half lead at Maryland in December. The Terrapins (18-4, 8-3) got a 30-foot 3-pointer with 19 seconds left from Anthony Cowan Jr. to tie it up at 58. After the Illini failed to get a shot off the following possession, Cowan made one of two free throws to secure the victory. Exactly two months later, the same two teams are tied for first atop the league.

“I want to play for first,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I think Mark probably has his team probably ready to play for first too. It’s what we do, we’re playing to win this game, and yeah it just happens to be the two teams that are tied for first, and the winner gets sole possession.”

“There’s going to be a lot of people in here yelling and screaming,” Dosunmu said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to tip the ball up and play two 20-minute halves. we just got to break it down to that and not make it too big of a game, where people are off their squares or too excited, and then they start doing things they’re not accustomed to doing.”