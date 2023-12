ST. LOUIS, MO. (WCIA) — Braggin’ Rights isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The University of Illinois and University of Missouri announced a six-year extension to the annual rivalry game on Friday, keeping the match-up at Enterprise Center in St. Louis until 2029.

“The St. Louis region has produced outstanding Illini student-athletes for many years, and with thousands of alumni living in the Gateway City, we’re pleased to extend Braggin’ Rights and continue the holiday hoops tradition,” Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “The competitive rivalry we enjoy with Missouri has grown into one of the top annual games on the college basketball calendar, and we’re pleased to partner with our friends at Enterprise Center and keep this series in St. Louis through 2029.”

The Illini (8-2) are looking to get back on the right track against the Tigers (7-4), who have won four out of the last five games in the match-up, including a 22-point victory last season. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is just 2-4 against Missouri, with wins his first season leading the Illini in 2017 and then two years ago in 2021.

“One of the most unique games I’ve ever been apart of in terms of the 50-50 split,” Underwood said. “The longevity of this rivalry has been something fun to be apart of.”

Only six Illini have experienced the rivalry game and several of those players are only returning to St. Louis for the second time. Terrence Shannon Jr. played in his first Border War game last season and is motivated to get back after a blowout loss.

“It’s pretty dope,” Shannon Jr. said about the environment. “It’s split half and half with Mizzou fans and Illini fans. I kind of get the meaning and what it means to our fans and their fans.”

Illinois and Missouri tip-off at 8 p.m. on FS1, the Illini are 6.5-point favorites.

