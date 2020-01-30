LIVE Illinois basketball Pre-Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 19 Illinois basketball puts its Big Ten best six-game winning streak on the line Thursday night with Minnesota visiting State Farm Center at 6:30 p.m. The Illini (15-5, 7-2 B1G) are on its longest conference winning streak in 15. It’s also the last time the program started league play 7-2.

“Everyone’s coming for us, we’re the hunted now,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “I just think it’s important we stay focused and stay together as a team and just focus on what we’re doing right now, and continue to get better.”



“Getting there I think we’ve shown that we can be that team that’s resilient on the road, and then I think we’re a team that doesn’t have to have a certain way to win,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s a toughness and a culture I hope never leaves.”

The Gophers (11-9, 5-5 B1G) come in losing two out of their last three games. Overall this season, Minneosta is just 1-6 in road games.

Illinois announced two future games are sold out. Next Friday night’s showdown against Maryland and the Indiana game in March are both sold out, it’s something that used to happen all the time. The Illini sold out 60 straight games from 2005 to 2008 but have only had five since the 2015-16 season.

“I really appreciate our fans, and obviously campus has been really really supporting,” Illinois sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “It’s a home game, it’s another home game for us, and our fans come out and show great love and great energy so it’s great.”



“I put a lot of work in the gym each and every day,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu siad. “Two-a-days, three-a-days, so I know that work will show, so when people show love I always cherish it.”