LIVE Illinois at Northwestern Pregame

EVANSTON (WCIA) — No. 12 Illinois basketball visits Northwestern for an in-state rivalry game Thursday night at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Illini are off to their best start in league play in eight years, with a 4-1 record. Offense has been a big reason why, the Illini are sixth in KenPom offensive efficiency rankings. That is the program’s highest rating since the 2005 NCAA Runner-Up squad had the nation’s No. 3 offense.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood credits the offensive surge to a combination of their passing game and pace of play.

“If you can’t pass, you can’t play offense,” Underwood said. “It gets really hard. Then every becomes off the bounce and baskets aren’t assisted and so-on and so forth.”



“He just allows us to go out and play, do what you do best and just not turn the ball over,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “And we do a great job of that. In our practices while running over plays, they really be on us a lot about running with speed, running with pace, and when we get into a game it gets much easier.”

Illinois has won four straight games in the series against Northwestern.