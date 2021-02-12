LIVE! Illinois at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — The Big Ten title chase continues Friday night for No. 6 Illinois with a trip to Nebraska. The Huskers (4-11, 0-8 B1G) are still winless in conference play this season and haven’t beat a high major team in Fred Hoiberg’s second year as head coach. It’s a game that was supposed to be played last month but was postponed due to a COVID-19 pause within the Nebraska program. The Illini (13-5, 9-3) found out on Monday there were heading to Lincoln, after Thursday’s regularly scheduled game at No. 3 Michigan was postponed.

“I think we’re kind of used to it,” Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller said about all the changes. “Now when that happens we just have days for us to work on our own thing. It’s not really scout based, it’s back to the basics to work on what made us great. We take advantage of even those days we’re not playing we find ways to grind it out and continue to get better.”



“After the Wisconsin game, my staff didn’t know who to go to work on,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I tend to like to want to know things and when you don’t, you can’t plan and that frustrates me.”

No. 6 Illinois and Nebraska tipoff at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Watch the WCIA 3 News at 10 for highlights and a postgame report.