LIVE! Illini set to take on Missouri for Braggin’ Rights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — After a year in Columbia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois (8-3) and Missouri (6-5) return again to the Enterprise Center for 2021 Braggin’ Rights. The Tigers are on one of their best streaks in the series, having won three straight and seven of the last 12 match-ups. This season though, Illinois has found their stride after struggling out of the gate, winning six of their last seven games. Mizzou on the other hand has stumbled in 2021 with losses to UMKC, Kansas, and Liberty. The Illini have won just one border war game since Brad Underwood took over, his first in 2017. With the game back in St. Louis, the Illini are hoping to flip the script.

“We’ve gotten our ass kicked so it needs to be a lot different and that’s a tribute to Missouri and Cuonzo and his group and we have not been very good in it and have not played very well in it, we’ve got to be better,” says Underwood. “We’ve got to rise to the challenge and the intensity with which they have played and that’s on me.”

“You know this is probably my favorite game of the year,” says guard Trent Frazier. “Obviously the fans are into it and it’s always special to be in these environments, games so I’m excited, should be fun to have fans back in here.”

Braggin’ Rights tips-off at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.