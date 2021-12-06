LIVE! Illini in Iowa City looking for first win at Carver-Hawkeye since 2017

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois basketball hits the road in the Big Ten Monday night for the first time this season, visiting Iowa. Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a place the Illini (6-2, 1-0) haven’t won since 2017, before head coach Brad Underwood took over the program.

“It’s hard to win in any venue, when you got a really good coach and you got really good players on the other team,” Underwood said. “You set little goals for every game, and that’s one that those guys have talked about. We were able to do some positive things in terms of winning on the road last year, and this year’s a new team, a new challenge, and Iowa City’s been one of those places that we haven’t conquered yet.”

Illinois lost its only true road game this season so far, with Marquette winning 67-66 in Milwaukee. The Illini are 1-1 on neutral courts, splitting their two games at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Last season, the road was a welcome place for the Orange and Blue, posting a 9-3 mark on opponent’s home courts, in addition to a 4-2 record on neutral floors.

The Illini haven’t started a season 2-0 in Big Ten play since 2013-14, that’s on the line against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Underwood said preparing for conference games brings a different dynamic and certainly a bigger importance.

“I think they’re harder to prepare for, you don’t know as much about your team in early December, but I understand why we’re playing them, and the importance and relevance of these games is huge, because you sure don’t want to start 0-2 heading into January knowing you got 18 in front of you, and so the mental side of it is what I’m challenging our guys with, I mean you’ve got 20 of these, and if you take a mental nap, you lose.”

Illinois and Iowa tip-off at 6 p.m. in game broadcast on FS1.