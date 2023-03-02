CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is hosting their last game of the season at the State Farm Center against Michigan and the most notable news is freshman point guard Jayden Epps, who is out tonight after going down in practice with a concussion. He spent the night at the hospital undergoing tests and evaluation but has since been released.

His absence a loss on the court for the Illini, but they will have Matthew Mayer in the lineup after he missed the past two days of practice with caffeine poisoning. The senior said he drank six Monster energy drinks Sunday, one before the Ohio State game and five after while playing video games.

“I had caffeine poisoning,” Mayer said. “I literally had six Monsters the day of the game. I only had one before but I had five after because I like a caffeine induced euphoria to play video games in and so I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically a caffeine hangover.”

The well caffeinated Matthew Mayer and Illinois tip off against Michigan at the top of the hour on ESPN.

While this is an important game for the Illini to get a good seed in the Big Ten tournament, it’s also the last home game for two starters for the Orange and Blue, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mayer. While they’re both transfers, the two said they are happy to finish their collegiate careers at Illinois.

“It’s my last home game,” Mayer said. “It’s my last opportunity to soak it in and just like enjoy the time I’m here so I’m trying to enjoy it. That’s really the main thing.”

“Everything that I wanted it to be,” Shannon said, “We’re a successful team. I have great teammates, a great coach, we might’ve lost some, but I don’t regret anything.”

