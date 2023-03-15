DES MOINES, Ia. (WCIA) — The Illini get their first look at the court in Des Moines. The team’s open practice Wednesday afternoon a chance for fans to see the team up close and while this stage is nothing new for guys like Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr., this is all new for freshmen Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers, who admit there are a few nerves heading in.

“We’re finally here, you know it’s something we’ve dreamed about since being a kid so it’s just super exciting to be here,” Ty Rodgers said.

“This is a big thing and this is something that I dreamed about growing up and I’m here now so as a team, we don’t have any stress, we don’t have any pressure, we can just go out there and play,” Epps said.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has encouraged his team to stay loose this week as they look to win their third straight first round game in the NCAA tournament.

“I sure don’t take this for granted and I don’t want our players to do that, I want them to enjoy it and I’ve used the term let your hair down and let’s go play,” Underwood said.

“I just feel confident right now,” Illinois forward Colemand Hawkins said. “I feel like we’re going to go out and play hard, play well. I think we’re going to leave everything out on the line and I think we’re going to shock some people. I’m just excited, I can’t wait to start playing.”

It’s almost that time. The Illini tip off at 3:30 tomorrow against Arkansas on TBS.