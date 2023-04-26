KANSAS CITY (WCIA) — Crews have been working for weeks to get everything ready to go for tomorrow night. 300,000 people expected to be here in downtown Kansas City over the next three days for the NFL draft. 259 players will hear their name called on the stage at Union Station and four Illini are projected to be in that group.

The headliner of that group Devon Witherspoon, who is regarded by many as the top cornerback in the draft class. He spent time this morning at an area middle school doing arts and crafts with kids before going outside for some football drills with high schoolers.

“This is a lot of things popping up inside of me right now, but I’m not ready to think about it for granted. It’s at that moment happening,” Witherspoon said. “So I’m really not trying to give it to myself. You know that it means a lot to me, you know, just being able to take the coaches around. The Illinois football team come from where I come from, just going through what I went through. It just means a lot to me and I’m just very thankful that I chose to go to Illinois and just be a part of that program.

Plenty of buzz surrounding Witherspoon including NFL network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who has him as his fifth best player in the draft. He projects Devon to go to the Lions at number six, comparing the Consensus All-American’s play style to Hall of Famer Ed Reed. That’s high praise from Jeremiah, who says he loves Witherspoon’s potential.

“He’s literally my favorite player to watch in the whole draft class,” Jeremiah said. “He’s just so competitive and fiesty and tough and he has such good instincts and he plays so fast. He doesn’t play with any hesitation whatsoever. Those are the guys I’ve always been attracted to defensively.”

Witherspoon said he has eight family members and friends with him in Kansas City for the draft.

Be sure to tune in Thursday at 6:30 for the WCIA NFL Draft Special to see more on the Illini draft prospects, plus watch Bret Beherns and Andy Olson LIVE from the draft in Kansas City.