LIVE from Chicago, Adam Miller decision day

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Top Illini Basketball target Adam Miller will announce his commitment at 7 P.M. CT on Thursday November 21st. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns has a LIVE report from Chicago where the 4-star guard will decide between Illinois, Arizona, or Louisville.

The senior from Morgan Park high school is a Top-40 player nationally, and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois. Miller is also a former teammate of current Illini Ayo Dosunmu. The two won a state title with Morgan Park in 2018. With Dosunmu likely going to the NBA after the 2019-2020 season, it paves the way for Miller to be a big-time contributor with the Illini.

You can watch his decision, starting at 7 P.M. CT right here.