LIVE: Friends, family, teammates gather for Ayo Dosunmu’s draft watch party

CHICAGO (WCIA) — This is the day Ayo Dosunmu has been dreaming of since he was a little kid, and Thursday night he is expecting to hear his name called in the first round.

It has been a long road for Dosunmu, who will spend this moment with his closest family and friends at a private party in his hometown. He won a state title at Morgan Park, he became an All-American at Illinois leading the Illini back to relevancy, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and now a pro. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will be there to help him celebrate. He says he could not be more proud of Ayo’s accomplishments.

Current #Illini Kofi Cockburn, Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison here to support and celebrate with Ayo Dosunmu tonight in Chicago pic.twitter.com/1Z2rn9E5Bx — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) July 29, 2021

“It’s going to be a great day for whatever organization takes him and I just look at his growth from his weight gain to the way his game has blossomed and developed,” says Underwood. “I describe Ayo as the ultimate winner, that’s all he’s done, in high school, in helping us play a major role in this, he just wins.”

The draft gets started at 7 p.m. He is expected to be the first Illini taken in the first round since Meyers Leonard in 2012.