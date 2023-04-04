ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Only 780 players are ever on active rosters at any one time in Major League Baseball. Tonight, a Vermilion County native and Bismarck-Henning graduate makes his debut in St. Louis at Busch Stadium. Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd will take the mound against the Cardinals at 6:40 tonight.

More than 100 friends and family of Dodd are going to be at Busch Stadium cheering him on. The Bismarck-Henning standout has made a quick ascension through the Braves minor league system to get him to today.

Dodd had to win the job in spring training less than two seasons after being drafted out of Southeast Missouri State. Dylan’s parents, Mark and Thea, were going to make the trip wherever he debuted, but becoming a big leaguer a short drive from school and home makes it that much sweeter for the Dodds.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Mark Dodd said. “Rooting hard for him, praying he does well, hoping he’s happy. Being a parent, and today I get to be the parent living the ultimate dream.”

“It means the world because we get to share it with all of our friends and our family,” Thea Dodd said. “It’s an experience we get to share with everyone that loves and cares about not just Dylan but our entire family.”

Dodd will square off with Steven Matz of the Cardinals.