CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the third time in six days, Illinois men’s basketball is back on the court as the Big Ten season is nearing a close.

The original plan was not to have so many games in quick succession of course. This was the only date where the Illini and Gophers could make up a game from earlier this month that was postponed due to COVID in the Minnesota program.

The positive for the Illini is that the last place Gophers are about as good a draw as they can get in the Big Ten. They’ve already beat them by 18 earlier this year in Minneapolis. Coming off that close loss to Indiana on Saturday, Brad Underwood says this is as good as he’s felt about this team all year.

“It’s more a feeling, it’s more a cohesive, not making mistakes, being able to get into little things, seeing guys in gaps, seeing guys jumping to the ball,” Underwood said. “As uneasy as uneasy as I was after the Texas win, it’s the calmest I’ve been in a long, long time in terms of the feeling of the pieces. With nine new guys coming in. And even when we played without Terrence, I had a really good feeling about it.”

Speaking of Terrence Shannon Jr., he has not been out here for warm ups and has now been in concussion protocols for almost a week.

The grind doesn’t stop after tonight. Just a quarter of conference play left and the Illini are still fighting for a double bye spot, taking care of the Gophers like they’re supposed to would go a long way.

Be sure to tune into our website and social media channels to watch WCIA3’s Andy Olson and Illini Inquirer’s Derek Piper at the Your Illini Nation Pregame Show.