Lineup change coming for Illini?

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu’s left knee is free from any structural damage but it’s still unclear when Illinois basketball’s best player will return to the court. His long term outlook is positive after an MRI on Wednesday revealed no long term injury, but the sophomore guard’s short term future is foggy at best.

If Dosunmu can’t play on Saturday, and by all accounts that won’t happen, Illini head coach Brad Underwood will have to tinker with his starting lineup for the first time since early December. Illinois has started the same five guys — Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn — for 16 straight games, going 10-6 in that time.

“You know I’ve got a very simplistic approach, I can only coach who I have,” Underwood said. “You make adjustments and you get into practice and it’s the next man up mentality. I like our group and we’ll figure that out.”

The Illini (16-8, 8-5 B1G) have only started two different lineups all season, with Feliz taking Williams’ place the first eight games. Illinois visits Rutgers Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT to tip off a two-game road swing. A trip to No. 13 Penn St. awaits next Tuesday.