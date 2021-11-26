Lincoln Trophy, bowl game on the line for Illinois

(WCIA) — The Lincoln Trophy and bragging rights are on the line tomorrow as Illinois football kicks-off against their in-state rival Northwestern. The Illini haven’t beat the wildcats since 2014, and the last time the Orange and Blue won at Memorial Stadium was in 2011. Although there’s more on the line tomorrow than just a trophy. With the team 4-7 this season, they need a win if they want any chance at making a bowl game.

There are several factors that need to happen for Illinois to make a bowl this season, but winning is an absolute must if the Illinois seniors want to keep their college careers alive. The team started the year with 22 super seniors who came back to Illinois for an extra season of eligibility to help turn the program around. Bret Bielema’s first season as head coach has had its memorable moments, but they’ve faced some adversity as well. For the seniors, getting to beat their rivals would be the perfect end to a season.

“Our rivals have kinda had their number the last couple years,” says senior Owen Carney. “We know we gotta earn their respect, cause I know our guys over there don’t respect us, and it’s time for us to step up.”



“I grew up a fan, so I understand the rivalry, I understand the history of the rivalry, and I understand how much it means to our fanbase,” says senior Doug Kramer. “So obviously it’s frustrating but we can’t really dwell on the past, we have one more opportunity ahead of us, I have one more opportunity ahead of me, and we just got to try to make the most of it.”

The Illini will kick-off against the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.