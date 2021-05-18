Lincoln to rejoin Central State Eight Conference

WCIA — Lincoln High School is leaving the Apollo Conference and will rejoin the Central State Eight. The Railers school board voted unanimously Monday night during its meeting, a week after a special meeting was called to discuss the move. About 75 community members were in attendance then, with several people voicing their opinion.

Lincoln was a founding member of the CS8 in the early 1990’s before moving to the Apollo in 2017. The move to the CS8 won’t happen officially until the 2023-24 school year due to a 2-year agreement among member schools who are leaving the league but could be moved up if Apollo principals let Lincoln out of that early.

Travel is the biggest reason for the move. Lincoln to Effingham is a 210-mile roundtrip. The Apollo Conference will now have six schools, the minimum amount to be recognized as a conference by the IHSA to receive an automatic bid for the postseason. The remaining schools are Charleston, Effingham, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Mount Zion and Taylorville.