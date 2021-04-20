Lincoln native Jermaine Hamlin enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Lincoln native Jermaine Hamlin is in the transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed the 6-foot-10 Illini sophomore is looking elsewhere after playing two seasons at Illinois.

Hamlin played in 24 games in Orange and Blue, averaging 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds per game in very limited action. A late add to the Class of 2019, Hamlin committed on Aug. 17, 2019 after originally planning to attend Link Prep in Branson, Missouri.

There are now two open scholarships for next season but the situation remains fluid with Kofi Cockburn declaring for the NBA Draft. He did not specify in his announcement whether or not he was leaving the door open to return to Illinois, but is going through the process.