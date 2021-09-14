Lincoln football trying to change narrative after 2-1 start to season

LINCOLN (WCIA) — The Lincoln football team is showing the Railers are more than just a basketball school. The team won its first two games to a start a season for the first time since 2003.

“We’re better in all three phases of the game than we’ve ever been so it’s a big credit to the kids and the coaches,” Lincoln head coach Matt Silkowski said. “We’ve starting the season 1-0 a few times now, unfortunately we’ve just never been able to get over that hump to go 2-0, so it was a big deal and just another step in history that we’ve re-written.”

The Railers are coming off an 0-6 COVID-19 shortened spring season, so a strong start is exactly what they needed. The program has been heading in the right direction since Silkowski took over in 2016. They will face one of their toughest tests of the season this week in the WCIA 3 Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week at Mahomet-Seymour.

“Just to come out and prove ourselves especially after a rough spring season,” Lincoln senior receiver Scotty Battin III said. “We didn’t really compete in any games, so just to come out and say we’re here this year.”



“Last year I think we knew this year would be more of our year,” Lincoln senior quarterback Elijah Pollice said. “I think the sky’s the limit to be honest, we have tons of talent on the team.”

With a tough slate of non-conference opponents ahead, there’s still a long way to go if Lincoln wants to secure its first winning season in 36 years, but they are slowing changing the narrative, as the program looks for its first playoff appearance since 1984.