Limiting top threat key in Illini win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fighting Illini Saturday night had their first “rock fight” of the Big Ten season, at least that’s what Brad Underwood likes to call it.

The defensive battle ended with the Illini on top over Indiana. One of the reasons why is because of their ability to limit the Hoosiers top scorer this season Trayce Jackson-Davis. The sophomore was just 3-13 from the field, and was covered by big man Kofi Cockburn most of the game. Cockburn says they had the right gameplan coming in.

“It’s just about focusing, locking in, making sure I don’t give him any easy shots,” says Cockburn. “Challenge all of his shots, make him score over me. He’s a really good offensive rebounder with his size and athleticism. It’s just about keeping a body on him, making sure he doesn’t get any gifts, anything easy. And when he makes a move just being there, wall him up, and make him shoot over me.”

Kofi ended with 15 points and 15 rebounds. It is the third time in his career he has done that. The Illini have the week off before getting back in the swing of things Saturday against Purdue.