“Life Changes Quick” Former MacArthur standout carving new path at DACC

Armon Brummett transferred to Danville Area Community College to play basketball with his brother Amir, who left the team earlier this season

DANVILLE (WCIA) — One year ago, Armon Brummett was gearing up to make a run at the NCAA tournament with Bradley. He’s still got his eyes on a tourney run, but this year, it’s with Danville Area Community College.

“I needed to take a step back and just scan what I wanted in life,” Brummett said. “Bradley just wasn’t the fit for me for what I wanted.”

Brummett transferred to the Jaguars after only one season in Peoria. The plan was to play with his brother Amir, who also transferred to DACC after one season playing football at Northern Illinois. But Amir is no longer with the team, showing that plans can change at the drop of a hat.

“All my life has just been trying to adapt,” Brummett said. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing in life, is being able to adapt, being able to adapt to changes. Life changes quick, you’ve got to be able to just roll like that with it or you’ll suffer.”

Brummett learned a lot from his one season at Bradley. He played in 24 games but only averaged 5.8 minutes, scoring less than one point per game. Not earth shattering stats but he knows he’s a better player for it.

“I learned a lot honestly, there’s too much to make a list,” the former MacArthur standout said. “But one of the main things for me was just learning communication. In high school you don’t got to communicate a lot, not just on the floor but off the floor as well.”

He’s joined forces with other central Illinois natives in Bailey Dee, originally from Champaign, along with Daylen Davis-Williams from Danville. Together they’re hoping to get DACC back to the national tournament for the 2nd time in three years.