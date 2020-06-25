Lieb commits to Illinois for this season

WCIA — Brandon Lieb’s recruitment sped up in a hurry and didn’t take long to end.

The 7-foot center from Deerfield got an offer from Illinois earlier this week and verbally committed to play for the Illini on Thursday morning. The Class of 2020 prospect received five high major offers in the last two weeks, starting with Oklahoma, and ending with Illinois on Tuesday. Lieb acted on the final one, pledging to play for Brad Underwood this upcoming season.

“I’m thrilled to announce I’ve made my college decision,” Lieb wrote on his Twitter account. “I’d like to thank Coach Underwood, Coach Coleman and the entire staff for giving me this opportunity.”

Lieb averaged 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season at Deerfield High School. He only had low-to-mid major offers up until two weeks ago, but ultimately picked Illinois ahead of Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Utah and DePaul.

Illinois is now full on scholarships for the upcoming 2020-21 season but that could change if Ayo Dosunmu or Kofi Cockburn decide to remain in the NBA Draft and turn pro, leaving one or two more open spots.