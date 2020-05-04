Lexi Wallen recaps her two-sport career at Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Lexi Wallen ended her college career on the same court she won a state title on six years earlier. She just didn’t expect the sport of basketball to come full circle.

“I think back to the state championship. Doing that and playing in Redbird Arena, and then not even knowing that I was going to be playing basketball, I think that’s really cool to look back on and just anything can happen and you never know exactly,” Wallen said.

Wallen helped lead St. Thomas More to the 2014 Class 2A state championship. The Sabers three-sport standout was recruited to Illinois State to play volleyball, committing and signing with the Redbirds after taking her one and only college visit. Not specializing in one sport may have hurt her recruiting profile.

“I didn’t want to give up other sports, I wasn’t willing to do that in high school,” Wallen said.

But it ultimately helped her in the end. After four years with Redbird volleyball, Wallen was approached about joining the basketball team in December 2018.

“The basketball and volleyball coach share like a suite office type thing, so I think they maybe joked around a little bit with each other,” Wallen said.

Turns out Redbird volleyball coach Kristen Gillespie wasn’t joking.

“I did a skill workout, cause I was like, ‘I want you to see me play before you agree to this.’ I don’t want to join and be so far out of my league,” Wallen.

It didn’t take Wallen long to find her shot again. She ended up starting five games that season, playing in 24. After graduating in May with an undergrad degree in biology, Wallen decided to try and play a fifth year.

“I had missed playing basketball so I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. I’m just going to have fun with it.’ I took it seriously but I wasn’t going to be up at night if I wasn’t starting or whatever,” Wallen said. “I didn’t expect a lot.”

But that’s exactly what she did, earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, leading ISU in scoring and rebounds, averaging 17 and 6. That included a game high 26 in a win at Illinois. Now Wallen is set to start an accelerated nursing program at Illinois State, and she’ll do it looking back fondly at everything she accomplished as two sport D-1 athlete.

“I’m happy with the way it worked out, I really can’t complain,” Wallen said.