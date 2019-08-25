Lexi Wallen adapting to life back in basketball

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — After a four year college volleyball career, St. Thomas More grad Lexi Wallen is using her fifth year of eligibility with the Illinois State women’s basketball team.

Wallen made the switch last December following the completion of the ISU volleyball season. She played in 24 games for ISU hoops, averaging more than 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points per game.

Now with the benefit of a full offseason, she says she ready to make a bigger impact.

“It’s different. After four years of a sport, you think you are ready to move on. It’s so different and I’m happy to play again,” Wallen said. “I didn’t get to learn things at the same pace, in the same detail the girls learned last summer. I was thrown into things.”

“She did our first workout on a Wednesday, I through her in the game on Friday at Northern Kentucky and she scored the first time she caught the ball. I turned to the staff and said, that’s a pretty good decision,” head coach Kristen Gillespie said.

Wallen and her teammates took a trip to Italy this summer, the first time she’s been to Europe.