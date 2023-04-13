EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — St. Anthony softball could field an entire team and then some with 11 players still around from its Class 1A state runner-up run two years ago.

“This has been motivation since 2021, since we made that state run, we still have unfinished business there,” St. Anthony head coach Makayla Walsh said.

From an unexpected playoff run to a veteran team filled with seniors, the level of competition may be new with the Bulldogs now in Class 2A due to the IHSA success factor, but the goal remains the same. Leveling up a season ago, St. A still managed to win a regional and make it all the way to the sectional final, before losing to eventual third place finisher Unity.

“The fact that we were there, and we didn’t win, makes us want it even more in 2A,” St. Anthony pitcher Lucy Fearday said.

“Now we know what to expect,” St. Anthony infielder Cameran Rios said. “This year we’re a lot more confident going into playing these games because we know who they are. We know what we’re capable of.”

And the Bulldogs certainly have the talent to compete once again, with seven players on the team planning to play softball at the next level.

“A lot of the girls are super confident in themselves,” Rios added. “Again, I said a lot of the team is going to play collegiate ball, they play travel ball, they’re high level girls. There’s a lot of confidence, especially with one year of 2A under their belt and knowing that we could go to the State championship.”

And the future is bright as well, with this current crop of stars seeing the program expand from 13 players two years ago, to now 24 in the program.