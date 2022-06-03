PEORIA (WCIA) — Two big innings from North Clay proved to be the difference in LeRoy’s 15-2 run rule five inning loss in the Class 1A state baseball semifinals Friday afternoon at Dozer Park. The Cardinals (32-6) put up five runs in the second and eight more in the fifth to pick up the runaway win and advance to Saturday’s state championship game against Brown County.

“It’s one of those things where in baseball you got to let things go quickly and we have to let this go,” LeRoy head coach Wayne Meyer said. “We have to talk about a couple things we need to do better and just work through mistakes.”



“Us being able to play another game is going to be fun and we just got to go out tomorrow and attack more against the team we’re playing against and hopefully we can forget about what happened today and completely focus for tomorrow,” LeRoy senior pitcher Porter Conn said.

The Panthers (24-10) will look to regroup and play in the third place game Saturday at 9 a.m. against Ottawa Marquette.