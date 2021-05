CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The House of ‘Paign has added a sixth member to the 2021 Roster. Leron Black will join the team for the second-straight year at The Basketball Tournament.

🚨 Roster Announcement 🚨



After fighting through injuries in Year 1, we’re excited to have Leron Black back with us for year 2. Can’t find a tougher guy or better teammate. Welcome back, Leron. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/x7z0j3ow47 — House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) May 21, 2021

Black now joins Andres Feliz, Nana Egwu, Rayvonte Rice, Demetri McCamey, and Mike Daum on the team. Last season, Black fought through injuries playing just eight minutes during the tournament. At Illinois, Black led the team in scoring and rebounding his junior year, before turning pro.