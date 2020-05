CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The House of Paign team in The Basketball Tournament is basically the 2015 Illini team as it stands now, with the addition of Leron Black.

Black joins Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, and Rayvonte Rice on the team right now. More roster additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Basketball Tournament is still scheduled to start in late July, with a championship game in August.