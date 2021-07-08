Legendary Illini coach Gary Wieneke dies at 83

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Hall of Fame Track & Field and Cross Country coach Gary Wieneke died early Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 83.

Wieneke’s last public appearance was during the dedication of the new Illinois track that bares his name. The 36-year coach put the Illini program in the national spotlight, winning 13 Big Ten championships and four NCAA team titles.

Wieneke coached the Illinois Cross Country team from 1967 to 2002, and the Track & Field team from 1974 to 2003. He was inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.