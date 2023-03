CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A longtime staple on the sidelines for Central athletics is retiring. Leconte Nix is stepping away from coaching altogether after spending 21 years working with Maroons athletes, including stints with the football, basketball and baseball programs.

“It was time,” Nix said on the phone after speaking to WCIA 3 Wednesday afternoon.

Nix has been the head coach of the boys’ basketball team the past two seasons, compiling at 10-42 record.