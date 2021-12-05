Leadership goes a long way for Illini Freshman Luke Goode

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball guard Luke Goode is just getting started with his college career, but he certainly doesn’t carry himself like a freshman. Head coach brad underwood has praised the leadership qualities of the Indiana native, and there’s no doubt he brings a certain charisma to the game.

The former high school quarterback is averaging 4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 11 minutes per game, but his confidence is what goes a long way for the Illini, even with a team full of veterans.

“He has always been a leader, and to do that you have to be unafraid, and you got to be unafraid when you say something, and you got to be unafraid when you play,” says Underwood. “That’s helped him stand out early, and that’s helped him make the adjustment.”



“People always tell me that I’m a pretty good leader, and I try to bring that wherever I am,” says Goode. “Try to lead the guys as much as possible, and do my role in that sense and I think that’s something that I’ll continue to try do, and just be that teammate for the guys to my left and right.

Goode and Illini are set for their first big ten road game tomorrow night against Iowa. The Hawkeyes graduated their national player of the year in Luka Garza. Keegan Murray, one of the country’s top scorers, is also questionable for Monday after suffering an ankle injury, and sitting out against No. 2 Purdue. Despite his questionable status, the Illini aren’t taking this one lightly.

“This team, I’m telling you, is going to compete for a Championship. Iowa’s that good,” says Underwood. “They’ve just re-shifted, they’ve got great depth, and this is a really good Iowa team, cause they’ve got a lot of weapons on the offensive end, and it’s amazing. They lose two pros, and another transfer, and in a lot of ways I think this team’s better offensively.”

Tip-off at Carver Arena is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1. The Hawkeyes are 7-1 this season.