Leadership and experience key for St. Teresa football

DECATUR (WCIA) — St. Teresa football is returning one of it’s best offensive players to the field this season. Denim Cook is heading into his senior year with the Bulldogs coming off a 700-yard season, leading them to a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs only lost up to six starters last season, and are bringing back plenty of leadership and experience to the field. They feel like they’re in the perfect spot to reach their 8th straight playoff appearance.

“Just trying to get my teammates hyped,” says Cook. “Kicking it to the next gear and letting them know it’s not going to be easy next Friday, so we have to be ready to play.”



“Really it’s all about leadership,” says senior lineman Justice Chapman. “Guys like me and Denim, we just come out here and show these guys it’s time to work.”

A former Illini will also be on the field this fall. Brit Miller and former NFL veteran is entering his second year as the defensive coordinator at St. Teresa.

“The kids are very receptive, just young men that really get the game, want to play the game the right way,” says Miller. “These guys are a special group, and we’re looking forward to the year.”