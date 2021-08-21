Laughery to enroll early at Illinois

GIBSON CITY(WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin Sibley running back and Illini commit Aidan Laughery will graduate early from high school and enroll early at Illinois, he tells WCIA. He plans to be on campus in January to go through spring ball with the team.

Laughery is Bret Bielema’s 14th commit for the Class of 2022 and the eighth in-state commit for Illinois. The Falcons standout chose Illinois over other Big Ten offers, including Iowa, as a Top-20 recruit in the state.

Laughery is heading into his senior year with GCMS, they open the season on August 28th against Carlinville.