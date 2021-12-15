Laughery, Beatty, Leonard ink with Illinois football on first day of signing period

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — From the day Bret Bielema was hired, his priority in recruiting was on the State of Illinois. Fast forward nearly one year and the Illini football coach is following through on his word. Bielema and his staff signed 10 players from the Land of Lincoln on Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period. There are seven states represented in the Class of 2022 for the Illini but the 10 guys from Illinois are the most in a recruiting cycle since 2017.

In that group of 10, three are from the WCIA 3 viewing area in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aidan Laughery, Rochester receiver Hank Beatty and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard. Laughery committed to play for Bielema live on WCIA 3 in July, making it official on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent during a ceremony in his school gym.

“Really putting the pen to the paper, that makes it really real,” Laughery said. “Our commit group chat in recent weeks has been poppin.’ We got some things we can work on, and we’re impressed with what the staff has came in and done, so I think we’re all just super excited for the opportunity to come in and be a part of what Coach B is planning to do here.”

Leonard also had a ceremony in Gilman, after committing to the Illini back in April. The 6-foot-4, 265 pound lineman could play either guard or tackle for the Illini, Bielema said on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to be a part of that tradition,” Leonard said. “Being in-state and at the University of Illinois, and just playing in the Big Ten. Illinois is state that if everybody from here played on one team, we could win the Big Ten Championships year in and year out., and that’s what we’re planning to do at the University of Illinois.”

At Rochester, Hank Beatty signed his NLI in front of family and friends. The 3-star prospect played both quarterback and receiver for the Rockets but will focus on wideout with the Illini, something he says he’s excited about.

“Kind of a dream true cause ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to play college football and getting to play for my home state is awesome,” Beatty said. “I’m just excited to finally get it done. I’m definitely looking to fit into my role there, kinda get the playbook down. Definitely excited to go back to receiver. Quarterback was fun but I think I enjoyed receiver a little more.”

Overall, Bielema and his staff focused on finding in-state players and guys from winning programs.

“We put an emphasis on winning in your background,” Bielema said. “It’s not an end all be all but we want to win here and I think to change the culture of what’s been behind us, we have to cultivate on the front end so the more kids that understand what winning is, coming on the front end and won’t tolerate losing I think goes a long, long way.”