WCIA — Winter weather is forcing most of the IHSA girls’ basketball regional final games to be postponed across the area on Thursday. As of 10 a.m. there are only two games

STILL ON (As of Thursday 10 a.m.):

Class 2A Salem Regional Final:

Robinson vs. Teutopolis 7p



POSTPONED:

Class 1A Altamont Regional Final:

Altamont vs. Neoga SAT 1p.

Class 1A Meridian Regional Final:

Central A&M vs. Tuscola SAT 1p

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional Final:

Ridgeview vs. Milford FRI 7p



Class 1A Watseka Regional Final:

Lexington vs. Watseka FRI 7p



Class 1A LeRoy Regional Final:

St. Thomas More vs. LeRoy FRI 6p



Class 2A Clinton Regional Final:

Clinton vs. Paris FRI 7p



Class 2A Kankakee McNamara Regional Final:

Kankakee McNamara vs. St. Joseph-Ogden FRI 7p



Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional Final:

Prairie Central vs. Peotone FRI 7p



Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional Final:

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Oakwood FRI 7p

Class 2A Sacred Heart-Griffin Regional Final:

Williamsville vs. Quincy Notre Dame FRI 6:30p

Class 3A Herrin Regional Final:

Centralia vs. Mattoon FRI 7p



Class 3A Central Regional Final:

Centennial vs. Lincoln PPD



Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Final:

MacArthur vs. Springfield FRI 7p



Class 3A Normal West Regional Final:

Bloomington vs. Mahomet-Seymour FRI 7p



Class 3A Rochester Regional Final:

Southeast vs. Rochester FRI 7p