Late rally not enough for House of ‘Paign

WCIA — A late 15-1 run gave the House of ‘Paign a chance to advance in The Basketball Tournament but the Elam ending proved too much to overcome, as Red Scare advanced to the semifinals of the $1 million winner take all event, with a 83-76 win on Friday afternoon at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

We want to take the time again to give a big THANK YOU to all of the fans of @IlliniMBB @GoJacksMBB @DePaulHoops and @CCSU_MBB that have followed us in our first @thetournament appearance. Rest assured, you haven’t seen the last of us. #HouseOfPaign #Brothers pic.twitter.com/sGPIA4mK4j — House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) July 10, 2020

The Illini alumni team trailed by 22 points with 5:51 left in the game. Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team, had a 19 point advantage after calling timeout with 3:59 to go, initiating the Elam ending. It set the magic number to 82, once a team hits that point total, the game is over. That’s when House of ‘Paign started its run, as Red Scare missed 11 of its next 13 field goals.

“I thought that Elam ending epitomized who we are as a team, and who we’ve been this entire tournament,” House of ‘Paign head coach Mike LaTulip said. “It stinks, I know to most people this was just another basketball tournament but to us it was a lot more.”

One of the best basketball experiences of my lifetime. Can't say enough about this group. Thank you to everyone that supported us – means more than you all know! @IlliniTBT will be back in @thetournament . — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) July 10, 2020

“We wanted to make sure that we ended it the right way, that we ended like champions, and that we fought to the end–the very very end,” House of ‘Paign guard Malcolm Hill said. “This was so much fun just competing, and we didn’t win but I’m really happy with the way we went out.”

COURTESY: Ben Solomon

Andres Feliz led House of ‘Paign with 17 points, to go along with a game high 14 rebounds. Billy Garrett Jr. added 16 points, to go along with 11 from Kyle Vinales off the bench. The team’s leading scorer in the first two games, Mike Daum, was limited to 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Trey Landers scored a game high 19 points, with the Red Scare putting five guys in double figures. They advance to face Golden Eagles, the Marquette alumni team, Sunday afternoon in the semifinals.