SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — A huge game will be taking place in Sringfield Friday night. It’s the infamous Leonard Bowl.

Sacred Heart Griffin and head coach Ken Leonard will face Rochester and Ken’s son, the head coach, Derek, and it’s bound to be a battle. SHG beat Rochester at the end of last season in the playoffs so Rochester is seeking revenge. Majority of SHG’s starters are returning and have some extra motivation to win this year, this will be Ken’s, the winningest high school coach in Illinois history, last year before retirement.

“To be honest with you, it’s no fun for the Leonards,” Ken Leonard said. “There’s no joy beating your son and there’s no joy for him beating his father.”

“From a team standpoint, a conference standpoint, a competition standpoint, it’s great,” Derek Leonard said. “From a father, son, it’s not. We were getting used to it, and then the playoffs and man it just kind of. I think we’re tired of it both.”

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.