Lashuay wins IWCOA State title

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — It’s better late than never and after not even thinking he would get the chance to win a state medal, Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestler Joe Lashuay leaves a state champion.

The IHSA didn’t sanction a state series for wrestling this year due to COVID-19 but the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association had no problem filling in, giving hundreds of athletes across the state the chance to compete. And Lashuay made the most of the opportunity.

“I don’t even know if it’s sunk yet but it’s great,” says Lashuay. “With COVID they were telling us we weren’t going to have a season so I didn’t think we were, I was just planning on next year but it’s surreal, it’s awesome.”

Lashuay’s teammate Gage Reed was the defending champ at 113. He ends his career with a runner-up medal but leaves a legacy to be proud of.

“I left a pretty big impact on our wrestling team,” says Reed. “Knowing that I can finally give our team that push to see that we are really truly made and what we’re going to do to get some more state titles.”

The Class 2A state meet is Friday right here at the Bank of Springfield Center, followed by 3A on Saturday.